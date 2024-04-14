BRS demands apology from CM for insulting Ambedkar

Balka Suman, a former MLA from BRS, accused the Congress government of disrespecting Dr. BR Ambedkar and the Dalit community by failing to pay tribute on his birth anniversary at the 125-feet tall statue erected near the State Secretariat on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 07:45 PM

He demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy clarify the State government’s failure to organise celebrations at the statue and apologise to the people of Telangana.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here on Sunday, Suman asked why the State government refrained from organising the birth anniversary celebrations at the tallest statue of Dr Ambedkar in the country. He pointed out that officials did not even decorate the premises.

“Is it because Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is intentionally neglecting the constructions taken up by his predecessor K Chandrashekhar Rao or is it his arrogance towards the Dalit community?” he asked.

The former legislator accused the Chief Minister of having a feudal lord mindset and repeatedly insulting the self-respect of the Dalit community. He urged Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as well as the intellectual community of Telangana to speak up and question the Chief Minister for his actions