Dalit Bandhu turning point in Telangana history, says CM KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday said the launch of the Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme would be the turning point in the history of Telangana State.

Chairing a marathon Cabinet meeting at Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister said merely allocating some funds for the Dalit community will not serve the purpose, which was why the government decided to sanction Rs 10 lakh for each beneficiary under the scheme and enable them to establish their own businesses or take-up form of self-employment. The scheme, he said, is not linked to any bank and the beneficiary need not repay the amount.

The State Cabinet expressed the view that the beneficiary should be given training and awareness by the government department concerned to guide him/her on the chosen path of self-employment or business. Accordingly, special committees will be constituted by drawing committed officials from different departments from the village level to the State level in order to train, monitor and guide the progress of each beneficiary in the field of their choice. Volunteers and resource persons also will be members of village committees. The Chief Minister wanted the Ministers as well as the district collectors to play a key role in the implementation of the scheme at the district level.

The Cabinet also suggested constant monitoring of the business or self-employment availed by each beneficiary for effective implementation of the scheme and to ensure that the objectives of the scheme are achieved. The officials concerned were directed to prepare and submit the list of surplus employees working in different governments, for utilising their services in implementing the Dalit Bandhu scheme. The Cabinet also examined the designs of a special card to be issued to beneficiaries. The card will be embedded with a chip comprising details of the beneficiary and connected online, enabling the authorities concerned to monitor the progress of the beneficiary at regular intervals. The Chief Minister wanted the officials to create the necessary infrastructure in the Dalit habitations, on par with the rest of the villages.

Chandrashekhar Rao also appreciated Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao for improving the living standards and infrastructure in villages with effective implementation of Palle Pragathi programme.

