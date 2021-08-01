Telangana govt’s ‘Dalit Bandhu’ scheme to be launched on Aug 16

TS Cabinet with KCR in chair finalises scheme guidelines; CM moots Centre for Dalit Enterprise

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cabinet took several crucial decisions covering key areas including ramping up of medical infra and the pace of vaccination in the wake of spike in Covid numbers in some parts of the State, launch of Telangana Dalit Bandhu on August 16 aimed at empowerment of the down-trodden community and increasing the cap on farm loan waiver amount from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.

In a marathon seven-hour meeting presided over by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan, the Cabinet unanimously approved the Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme which seeks to eradicate poverty among Dalits. The Chief Minister urged the Cabinet members to come up with suggestions on the implementation of the scheme. The Ministers felt that a special law should be brought to provide legal sanctity for the implemention of the scheme. Chandrashekhar Rao also suggested that a “Centre for Dalit Enterprise” be set up in every district to promote Dalit entrepreneurs.

The much-awaited scheme will be launched as a pilot project in Huzurabad Assembly constituency. The State Cabinet took a decision to this effect and directed the officials to prepare the State administration for effective implementation of the scheme. It also finalised the guidelines for its implementation. The Chief Minister explained the objectives of the scheme and said the State government was moving forward to fulfill the aspirations of all sections of society in the State.

Chandrashekhar Rao pointed out that the State government brought SC Sub-plan Act to ensure allocation of specific budget for development of the SCs in the State and also carry forward any unspent funds for next financial year. He opined that just like the Sub-plan Act had set an example for the entire country and was confident that the Dalit Bandhu scheme will be a torchbearer of sorts for implementation of similar schemes by other States in the country. He said the Dalits who are highly dependent on their hard work, own only 13 lakh acres of agricultural lands in the entire State despite constituting about 20 per cent of the State population. He felt that Dalits were in a more miserable condition than tribals in this regard.

