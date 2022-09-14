Dalit organisations burnt effigy of BJP MLA Raghunandan in Dubbak

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:43 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Siddipet: Dalith organisations burnt the effigy of BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao in Dubbak on Wednesday protesting against his decision to walk out from State Assembly when a resolution was passed urging the Union government to name new Parliament House after Dr BR Ambedkar.

The dalit organisations raised slogans against Raghunandan Rao. The Dalit leaders in the Dubbak said that they will organise such protest programmes in all villages across the Assembly Constituency.

They thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Telangana Rashtra Samithi Party for moving such a resolution in the State Assembly on Tuesday. The Dalit leaders observed that the BJP had no respect to Dr Ambedkar.