SCERT Telugu text book thanks ‘CM’ KCR and ‘Education Minister’ Sabitha Indra Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 June 2024, 08:53 PM

Hyderabad: Returning for a new academic year, students of government schools on Wednesday were surprised to open their Telugu text books and learn that Telangana Chief Minister is K Chandrashekar Rao and Education Minister is Sabitha Indra Reddy!

In a major faux pas, these text books had a foreword that thanked former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and several colleagues from his erstwhile cabinet including Jagdeesh Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy and Kadiyam Srihari.

The foreword printed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), a wing of the School Education department, thanked K Chandrashekhar Rao for guidance and advise. Apart from several ministers of the previous government, former Education department secretary Ranjeev R Acharya, former school education directors M Jagadeshwar and T Chiranjeevulu, and advisor to government KV Ramanachary too were mentioned in the thanking note as well.

Apparently, the foreword was copied and printed from the earlier print. In fact, the SCERT did not even change the date December 5, 2022, in the foreword.

Following the fiasco, the district educational officers are learnt to have directed the school teachers to remove the page from the textbooks. According to teachers the issue was due to negligence of the SCERT officials, who failed to revise the foreword when there was change in government in the State.