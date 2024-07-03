Stray dogs killed by poisoning in Dubbak: Complaint filed against civic workers

Municipal workers in Dubbak municipality reportedly killed some 50 stray dogs by poisoning them on July 1 following the increased stray dog attacks on people in the Lachapet area.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 3 July 2024, 08:13 PM

Municipal workers carrying carcas of stray dog in Dubbak on Sunday.

However, some people videographed the act based on which some animal rights organisations lodged a complaint to the Siddipet Police Commissioner urging the police to register a criminal case against the people responsible for the incident.

Dubbak Commissioner K Ramesh Kumar said he would remove the staff from work if they were found killing the dogs. Kumar said killing animals was prohibited according to the municipal act.