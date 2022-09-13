Telangana Assembly unanimously passes two resolutions

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:32 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed two resolutions urging the Centre to name the new Parliament building in New Delhi after Dr BR Ambedkar, and opposing the new Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 proposed by the Union government.

IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, who moved a resolution, said it would be appropriate to name the newly-constructed parliament building after Ambedkar, who is the architect of the Constitution. He said Ambedkar was instrumental in ensuring that the minority had a strong voice in the democratic country through the Constitution. He reminded that the Telangana State could be formed only due to the provisions created by Ambedkar and the State government was implementing his principles for welfare and development of all without any discrimination. “Ambedkar gave the nation a direction and there is no better person to honour than having the new Parliament building named after him,” he added.

Extending his support, Congress Legislative Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka urged the State government to allow installation of the statue of Ambedkar at Punjagutta junction. He said due to the anti-people policies of the BJP government at the Centre, the principles propagated by Ambedkar were in danger.

However, Minister Rama Rao intervened and informed that the State government was installing the 125 feet statue of BR Ambedkar shortly. He said the Congress leaders were not allowed by the authorities concerned to install the statue at Punjagutta, due to the Supreme Court orders. AIMIM member Ahmed Balala also supported the bill on behalf of his party.

Further, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy moved the resolution opposing the Electricity (Amendments) Bill 2022. The bill was against the interests of farmers, the poor, and the employees of the power sector, he said. The resolution was passed by the Assembly unanimously.