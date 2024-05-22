| Dana Kishore Assumes Role As In Charge Vc Of Osmania University

Dana Kishore acknowledged OU's longstanding reputation for leadership in various fields and expressed his enthusiasm for this new role.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 May 2024, 08:48 PM

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration & Urban Development department Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore on Wednesday assumed charge as the in-charge Vice Chancellor of Osmania University.

Dana Kishore took charge from the outgoing VC Prof. D Ravinder. Speaking on the occasion, Dana Kishore expressed his honour on being appointed in-charge VC the prestigious institution and pledged to work diligently to address the university’s challenges and assured his commitment to its continued success

OU Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana and OSD to VC Prof. B Reddya Naik deans, directors, principals, faculty members, and student union leaders were present to extend their greetings to Dana Kishore.