Dancer, Choreographer & Content Creator, Tarun Rathore: An Epitome of Success despite Failure

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:51 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

One million and counting. Yes, the number of fans following Tarun Rathore on the short video app JOSH. Dancer, Choreographer and Content Creator Tarun Rathore has many gathered many accolades in his dancing career. From being a small-town dance aspirant to being a brand choreographer for many brands, Josh Tarun has come a long way.

After the death of his father, Tarun had an era of difficulties to face. His schooling was shifted to mediocre school, and all his dance skills couldn’t take shape due to an inefficient environment. Only during his annual school gathering could he practice his dancing moves. He tried to focus on his studies. But his passion for dance was more than that.

Graduating from Indore with a BBA degree. After a few years in a corporate job, Tarun faced the pink slip in recession during the Lehmann Bros. crash. Returning back home, his mother persuaded him to participate in the show Dance India Dance 3. He was selected in the top 100 contestants and gained special recognition from Remo D’Souza, who was to cast him in ABCD 1. Later it did not materialize due to some inevitable circumstances.

Tarun joined Terrance Lewis’s dance company in 2013. Working as an assistant, he completed his course and came back home. Way back when Tarun started his dance school, In the guise of a cyber cafe in his hometown, he had no idea what the future laid ahead of him. His dance career was shaping up bit by bit. He was covered by a local newspaper which shot him to fame for helping them choreograph their event. He was appreciated for the first time publicly for dancing and choreography, which was considered a very low-profile work due to a lack of awareness in villages.

Not looking back again, Tarun started his Instagram and Josh channels, which were an instant hit. He started collaborating with other influencers and celebrities, which gained him more followers. His unique steps and moves blended well with his fusion leading him to continue more. His consistent efforts toward his passion led him to reach his audience on a larger scale, and this success story embarks a new perspective on life that, despite many failures, one can triumph.