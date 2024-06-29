Hyderabad: Dancers’ performance thrill and inspire audience

Group of dancers from Shankarananda Kalakshetra put on a 45-minute performance on Alluri Sitaramaraju

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 04:20 PM

Hyderabad: A dance theatre production on one of India’s greatest freedom fighters, Alluri Sitaramaraju, ‘Manyam Veerudu – Alluri Sitaramaraju’, choreographed by Dr Ananda Shankar Jayant, was performed by dancers from Shankarananda Kalakshetra.

The production paying tributes to the man who dared the British, was presented by the Ministry of Culture, and Shankarananda Kalakshetra, under the Ministry’s scheme ‘Centenary and Anniversary celebrations’.

A large cast of 21 dancers of the Shankarananda Kalakshetra ensemble, along with guest artists Mithun Shyam, Surender Nath and young dancers from Hyderabad and Bengaluru, brought alive the rousing patriotism of Sitaramaraju in a scintillating dance production.

Infused with exquisite choreography combined with martial arts and thrilling fight scenes alongside grace charm and emotions, had the full house audience giving a long standing ovations at the end of the crisp 45-minute performance, a press release said.

The choreography was unique and raised the envelope on visual presentation and the rousing musical soundscape by Sweta Prasad and IV Renukaprasad, set to the Telugu poetry by Venkat Gadepalli, along with English narration by Jayant Dwarkanath, had lights by Surya Rao and digital design by Gunjan Ashtaputre.