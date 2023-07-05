Bhadradri temple launches online ticket booking services

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:24 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Kothagudem: In a significant step towards the future, the 17th century Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam at Bhadradri in the district has embraced technology and introduced online services for the convenience of devotees.

It may be noted that so far, online sale of tickets has been limited to special occasions like Sri Rama Navami and the devotees had to buy tickets at the temple only on other occasions. Now, tickets for all the services offered at the temple can be booked online, a first in the history of the temple. The temple, built by a Qutb Shahi era tahsildar, Kancharla Gopanna later known as Bhakta Ramadasu, has a great significance among the Hindus and devotees from both the Telugu States and different of parts of the country visit it.

The temple is located remotely and in recent days, the flow of devotees has increased. Hence it was decided to introduce online booking of tickets for pooja sevas so that the devotees can make prior planning for visiting the temple, said the temple executive officer (EO) L Rama Devi.

There are around 24 permanent and special pooja sevas, some of them introduced recently. The devotees can book tickets for pooja services at Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple, Sri Govindaraja Temple, Parnasala Temple, Sri Yogananda Lakshmi Narasimha Temple and Sri Annapurna Sahitha Kasi Visweswara Temple affiliated to the devasthanam.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Rama Devi, who launched the devasthanam website, bhadradritemple.telangana.gov.in on Tuesday, informed that an e-Hundi was also available on the website for the devotees to make donations. Soon room booking would be made available. The temple’s earning which was Rs.3 lakh until the recent past, is now Rs.6 lakh per day from pooja bookings. prasadam sales and room bookings. The temple is earning Rs 60,000 every day through room bookings, the EO, who has been streamlining the temple administration since she took charge four months ago, said.

Suggestion boxes set up on the temple premises are evoking good response, she said, adding that a feedback link would be also provided on the website. As many as 24 regular and outsourcing staff was given training to maintain the website. Referring to protection of Bhadradri temple lands, the EO said steps are being taken to take possession of the encroached temple lands at Purushottapatnam in Alluri Sitaramaraju district in AP, besides preventing further encroachments. The temple has an extent of 889.0 acres at the village out of its 1300 acres of land.

A meeting with AP Endowments officials is scheduled in the next week to discuss the matter of encroached temple lands at Purushottapatnam, Rama Devi added.