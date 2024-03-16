Vice-President participates in ‘Global Spirituality Mahotsav’ held in Hyderabad

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar said spirituality brings about sublime sync with body, mind, heart and soul and spirituality reposed in oneself is required to be awakened.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 08:47 PM

Hyderabad: Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankar participated in the Global Spirituality Mahotsav being held by the Ministry of Culture jointly with Heartfulness at Kanha Shanti Vanam on Saturday and said spirituality encapsulates love, compassion, patience, tolerance, forgiveness and a sense of responsibility.

On the third day of the event which had a host of leaders from different walks of life joining different sessions, the Vice President said spirituality brings about sublime sync with body, mind, heart and soul and spirituality reposed in oneself is required to be awakened.

Also Read Global Spirituality Mahotsav: Participants enraptured by spiritual music rendition

“World scenario is worrisomely alarming with escalating geopolitical tensions, iniquitous and unequal development, concerning rise of repression, intolerance, discrimination and violence based on religion or belief. In this situation, India is a beacon of hope,” he said.

In an earlier session, Fred Stella of Hindu American Foundation, described India as spiritual home for non-Indian origin Hindus living in USA and Ven. Geshe Dorji Damdul, Tibet House Culture Centre, stressed the need to sublimit modern education with education of the heart.

Sufi Scholar, Pir Zia Inayat Khan also addressed.

Among others, the Mahotsav also had a fireside chat with Kamiya Jani (Curly Tales), Shekhar Kapoor, Kabir Bedi.