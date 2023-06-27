Dangerous practice of artificial fruit ripening found in Nalgonda

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 05:10 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Nalgonda: Unscrupulous fruit merchants are learnt to be resorting to hazardous methods within residential areas for artificial ripening of fruits.

The recent tragedy at a storage unit of the New Star Fruits Company, where two lives were lost due to an explosion in the outdoor unit of an air conditioner, has shed light on the perilous practices employed for fruit ripening. In response to the ban on carbide, a notorious ripening agent known for its adverse health effects, these merchants have turned to using ethylene gas as an alternative.

During the investigation into the blast at the New Star Fruits Company, it was revealed that the company owner had devised a method to introduce ethylene gas into the storage facility for ripening bananas and other fruits. This process involved pumping the gas into the storage unit through a dedicated pipe connected to the indoor unit of an air conditioner, which posed significant risks.

Speaking anonymously, an air conditioner technician emphasized the dangers associated with this practice. As the outdoor unit of the air conditioner receives electricity supply, any leak of ethylene gas could lead to a highly explosive situation. Furthermore, the compressor within the outdoor unit typically contains less-inflammable gas R22. It appears that this method aims to enhance fruit ripening by circulating the gas into the storage facility through the air conditioner’s indoor unit.

The presence of over six fruit storage units in residential areas of Nalgonda town raises concerns about public safety. With the health risks associated with artificial fruit ripening and the potential for catastrophic accidents, it is imperative for authorities to address this alarming issue, local people say.

