Dasara Bonanza: Seventh lucky draw held at Freedom House

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:02 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hyderabad: As part of the Dasara Shopping Bonanza being conducted by ‘Namasthe Telangana’ and ‘Telangana Today’, the seventh lucky draw was held for five winners at Freedom House, Road no 5, Banjara Hills on Monday.

Senior Vice-President (Sales and Marketing), Freedom Oil, P Chandrashekhar Reddy, Namasthe Telangana, DGM (Advertisement), Vijay Kulkarni, Manager, Shyam Sundar Reddy, Head of Gita Advertisements, V Ramakrishna, and others participated.

The first prize of 32′ LED TV was won by Vihaan while the second prize of a mobile phone went to Vijaya Laxmi and third prize of a microwave oven was won by P Sudhakar. The two gift vouchers were won by Mala Gowramma and J Venkateswar Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, P Chandrashekhar Reddy of Freedom Oil said events like Dasara Shopping Bonanza are novel initiatives to engage with customers and added, “these initiatives help in building a long lasting relationship with customers.”

Head of Gita Advertisements, V Ramakrishna pointed out that no other publications or media outlets in Hyderabad have undertaken such a novel initiative at customer engagement during Dasara festival. “Such lucky draws generate a lot of curiosity and enhances brand recall value among customers,” he said.

