Dasara celebrations: Traffic restrictions in Rachakonda on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:10 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

(Representational image) Certain restrictions will be imposed in different areas in Rachakonda police commissionerate between 7 p.m and 9 p.m.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda traffic police issued an advisory for Wednesday evening for Dasara related events. Certain restrictions will be imposed in different areas in Rachakonda police commissionerate between 7 p.m and 9 p.m.

Uppal: The police asked motorist to avoid Uppal to Ramanthapur Road and Vishal Mart to Uppal.

Neredmet: Heavy vehicles and RTC buses coming from Neredmet will not be allowed towards Vinayaknagar. It is advised to proceed through Anand Bagh-RK Puram-AOC- Safilguda- Anandbagh route-Vinayaknagar.

Vinayakanagar: General traffic from Neredmet will not be allowed towards Vinayaknagar, public who are intending to go towards Vinayaknagar may take the route via Santhoshi Matha temple, Old Safilguda route. Similarly, general traffic from Safilguda will not be allowed towards Neredmet, public who are intending to go towards Neredmet may take the route via Santhoshi Matha Temple, Old Safilguda, AS Rao Nagar route.

ECIL: Heavy vehicles and RTC buses coming from Chakripuram will not be allowed towards ECIL. Heavy vehicles and RTC buses coming from Rampally cross road will not be allowed towards ECIL will be diverted from Rampally village- Cherlapally-Ashok Nagar Kaman- ECIL X Road.

The police advised citizens to take alternate routes to reach their destination in view of the above diversions/restrictions and traffic congestion.