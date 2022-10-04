Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued in view of Durga idols immersion at Hussian Sagar

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory in view of the immersion of Durga Matha Idols at Hussain Sagar Lake. The traffic will be diverted at NTR Marg and People’s Plaza PV Marg (Necklace Road) on Thursday from 4 pm till the conclusion of immersion.

At Necklace Rotary: Traffic coming from Khairatabad flyover will not be allowed towards the NTR Marg and will be diverted towards Mint Compound Road via IMAX Theatre.

At Telugu Thalli Statue Junction: Traffic from Ambedkar statue will not be allowed towards NTR Marg and diverted towards Iqbal Minar.

At Nallagutta Bridge: Traffic from Minister Road will not be allowed towards the PV Marg (Necklace Road) and will be diverted towards Karbala Maidan at Nallagutta Bridge.

At Buddha Bhavan: Traffic from Buddha Bhavan will not be allowed towards Nallagutta Bridge and P.V. Marg (Necklace Road).

Commuters intending to go towards Minister Road may take the route via Ranigunj.