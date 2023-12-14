David Warner trends on social media after scoring 26th Test ton

Warner, who is playing his farewell tour, scored 164 off 211 balls, etching his name into the record books.

Hyderabad: Australian swashbuckling opener David Warner scored his 26th Test century in the ongoing match against Pakistan in Australia.

His knock of 164 included 16 fours and 4 sixes. With this century, he became the fifth highest run-getter for Australia in Tests, amassing 8,651 runs from 110 matches.

Ricky Ponting tops the list with 13,378 runs, followed by Allan Border (11,174), Steve Waugh (10,927), and Steve Smith (9,351). His brilliant batting display against Pakistan sparked comments and likes on social media platforms.