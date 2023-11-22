| Warner Disagrees With Kaifs Remarks About Best Team In World Cup

Warner disagrees with Kaif on World Cup’s best team

Kaif’s clip was widely shared and it went viral on social media platforms.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:52 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Australian opening batsman David Warner expressed displeasure over former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif’s comments on Australian team’s performance in the World Cup.

After Australia won the final match, Kaif in sport show, stated that he will not accept if someone claimed the best team had won the World Cup, emphasising that the Indian team is the best team on paper.

An ‘X’ user, formerly known as Twitter, named Glenn Mitchell shared the comments made by the former Indian cricketer on his social media handle and wrote “I think someone needs to remind former Indian batter, Mohammad Kaif that World Cup finals are won on a cricket field and not on paper.”

Reacting to Glenn Mitchell’s post, David Warner stressed that what truly matters is the performance on such huge occasions.

“I like MK, issue is it does not matter what’s on paper. At the end of the day you need to perform when it matters. That’s why they call it a final. That’s the day that counts and it can go either way, that’s sports. 2027 here we come,” Warner wrote on X.