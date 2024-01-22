David Warner wishes Indians on Ram Mandir Prana Pratishtha ceremony; wins hearts

Warner, former Sunrisers Hyderabad player, extended wishes to the people of India, as he wrote along with a picture of Lord Ram on Instagram, "Jai Sri Ram INDIA."

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 January 2024, 10:00 PM

Hyderabad: Australian cricketer and World Cup winner David Warner joined crores of Indians in celebrating the consecration of Ayodhya Ram Temple on Monday.

The post garnered lots of praises from Indian Instagram users with one user commenting, “Give him an aadhar card. He is a True Indian citizen.” “We Indians Respect To you Man. JAY shree Ram (sic),” wrote another Instagram user.

The consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other celebrities including politicians, actors and sportsmen attended the rituals. The ceremony was attended by more than 7,000 people, as per reports.