Editorial: Dreams turning nightmares

The US needs to walk the talk on its stated ideals of nurturing liberalism and diversity at home

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 11:54 PM

Pursuing higher education in the United States is a dream for many Indians. For some, however, the dream is turning into a nightmare. The recent spurt in the deaths of Indian and Indian-origin students — some becoming victims of shootings and violent attacks — has sparked safety fears and underscored broad challenges being faced by Indian students on American campuses. Since the beginning of this year, there have been at least half a dozen deaths of Indians. Earlier this week, Mohammed Abdul Arfath, a 25-year-old student from Hyderabad, was found dead in Cleveland. He had been missing since last month. His family received a ransom call on March 17. It is unfortunate that the student could not be rescued, even though the Indian consulate had claimed that it was working with local law enforcement agencies to find him. The death of an Indian student, Uma Satya Sai Gadde, was reported in Ohio last week, while a trained classical dancer, Amarnath Ghosh, was shot dead in St Louis, Missouri, in March. A succession of unnatural deaths in January-February prompted White House communications officer John Kirby to assert that there was no excuse for violence based on race, gender, religion or any other factor. In view of the growing fears over the safety of foreign students, the Biden Administration must enhance safety education, improve search and rescue procedures, implement stricter rules against fraternity ragging, increase awareness of risks and provide mental health support.

The US-based Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies has identified the main causes of these incidents, which include violent crimes, suspicious accidents and mental issues triggering suicide. There is speculation that negative propaganda against the community is fuelling hate crimes. In the US, there are an estimated 2.75 lakh Indian-origin students, accounting for 25% of total foreign students, and bringing in $9 billion per year in terms of fees and expenses. Yearning for better career prospects drives this trend. Thus, it is imperative for America to prioritise their safety and crack down on hate-mongers. The prevailing laxity can damage the country’s reputation as a popular destination for Indian students. The string of tragedies has shaken the sense of security for Indian students pursuing their educational dreams. This alarming trend, coupled with rising hate crimes and gun violence, raises serious concerns about the safety of young Indian people on American streets. The US needs to walk the talk on its stated ideals of nurturing liberalism and diversity at home. It must be pointed out that Indians are among the most successful and influential ethnic groups in America, contributing significantly to the country’s economic growth. Still, there are suffocating stereotypes that Indians need to grapple with. Credible steps must be taken to put an end to the vicious racism in some quarters and preserve the essence of American values.