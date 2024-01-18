Davos: o9 Solutions announces specialised supply chain skills academy in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 07:54 PM

Hyderabad: The o9 Solutions announced that it would launch a specialised supply chain skills academy in partnership with the State government.

The aim is to equip high potential graduating engineers from the State in specialized supply chain skills. These personnel are in great demand from global companies across various manufacturing and retail industry verticals.

The skills in which training will be provided span industry domain knowledge, product management, AI, and other technical skills that will help graduates be ready to contribute to various Centres of Excellence that these companies are setting up to enable supply chain planning and execution processes.

On its part, o9 will support the initiative by providing knowledge and industry domain experts to drive the academy in both physical and virtual models. The State government will provide support accessing the education institutions and physical training infrastructure in the state.

To this effect, Industries Minister Sridhar Babu met with Chakri Gottemukkala, co-founder and CEO of o9 Solutions, during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos, Switzerland.

During the meeting, the Minister said “Skilling across various sectors is of prime importance to the State and creating experts in the supply chain sector is of utmost importance to make Telangana, a hub for manufacturing and exports. I thank o9 solutions for supporting the state in this important skilling initiative”.

Chakri Gottemukkala exclaimed “We are happy to be providing this support to Telangana as it will enable significant employment opportunities for the youth in the supply chain processes of new investments coming to the State.”