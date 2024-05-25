Day after shocker, BIE wakes up

Despite the excruciating pain, the 16- year-old continued her preparation for the examination. Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’ Disha said, “I am well prepared for the examinations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 11:15 PM

Hyderabad: Apathy and insensitivity greeted a girl student, who despite her multiple fractures and agonising pain, reached her centre at Alwal to write the Intermediate supplementary examination on Friday.

Firstly, a wheelchair bound Disha was assigned an examination hall on the second floor of Vignana Bharathi Junior College in Alwal, and secondly, the centre didn’t have an elevator.

When pleas to be allowed to write the exam on the ground floor failed to evoke a response, the 16-year-old’s parents called up 108 ambulance service, used a stretcher from it and took the gritty girl to the second floor! Disha, according to her mother Bambina Raju, suffered a thigh bone and right-hand fracture in a bike accident just before Intermediate public exam in March.

Despite the excruciating pain, the 16- year-old continued her preparation for the examination. Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’ Disha said, “I am well prepared for the examinations.

However, it is a really challenging experience to reach the second floor since I have fractures. The building did not have an elevator either.” Bambina Raju on Saturday appealed to the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) officials who after hearing out Disha’s health condition changed her centre.

“After our plea, the officials helped and changed the centre to St. Ann’s Junior College in Bolarum. She appeared for the exam with the help of a scribe,” she said.