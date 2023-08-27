Day-long chess competition held in Mancherial

Additional Collector B Rahul plays chess after inaugurating a chess competition in Mancherial on Sunday

Mancherial: A day long chess competition for students aged below 15 was organised on the premises of Trinity High School here on Sunday.

Nearly 200 players belonging to several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district took part in the event conducted by Arjuna Chess Academy in association with Mancherial District Chess Association.

Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Rahul inaugurated the competition. He said that sports would play vital role for mental and physical growth of the students. He told teachers to encourage students to take up their favorite sports and games. He appreciated organisers for hosting the event in the town. Winners of the event were given trophies.

State Chess Association MD Siraj-Ur-Rahman, erstwhile Adilabad district president Ega Kanakaiah, Asifabad district president Kota Sudhakar, Trinity School Correspondent Bijju and many others were present.

