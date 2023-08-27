Development works under RURBAN mission gather pace in Warangal

A total of 191 works at a cost of Rs 30 crore were taken up in the Parvathagiri cluster

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 05:44 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

Development projects taken under RURBAN at Parvathagiri village in Warangal district.

Warangal: With regular monitoring by Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and District Collector P Pravinya, the works taken up under the Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission in the Parvathagiri cluster (RURBAN) are moving at a brisk pace.

A total of 191 works at a cost of Rs 30 crore were taken up in the Parvathagiri cluster. It may be mentioned here that Parvathagiri is the native village of Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao. The majority of the work had been completed.

While the works of a shopping complex and a library with an investment of Rs 60 lakh and a village haat (Rs 47 lakh) and an integrated rural marketing haven for artisans and small-scale entrepreneurs have been completed at Parvathagiri, work on the establishment of a millet dehusking unit at Konkapaka village, vegetable pandals at Chinthanekkonda, Engugallu, Gopanpalle, an animal health centre at Enugallu, and a capacious 2,000 MT capacity godown at Enugallu are in progress.

An agricultural godown (warehouse) with a capacity of 3,000 MT at a cost of Rs.2.60 crore and a convention centre at a cost of Rs.2 crore are being set up at Parvathagiri village.

The District Collector has urged officials to expedite the work. Bridging the gap between urban advancement and rural roots, the RURBAN scheme embraces the concept of a ‘Rurban cluster’, embracing geographically connected villages with a population ranging from 25,000 to 50,000 in plain areas.