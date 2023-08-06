Deadline arrives for Niger’s military junta to reinstate country’s ousted president

Nigeria's Senate pushed back against the plan by the regional bloc known as ECOWAS, urging Nigeria's president, the bloc's current chair, to explore options other than the use of force

By AP Published Date - 05:56 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Supporters or Niger's ruling junta, accompanied by some security forces, stand guard at a roundabout in Niamey, Niger, early Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, checking cars for weapons and keeping an eye out for foreign intervention. (AP Photo)

Niamey: The deadline has arrived Sunday for Niger‘s military junta to reinstate the country’s ousted president, but the West Africa regional bloc that has threatened a military intervention faces prominent appeals to pursue more peaceful means.

Neighbouring Nigeria’s Senate on Saturday pushed back against the plan by the regional bloc known as ECOWAS, urging Nigeria’s president, the bloc’s current chair, to explore options other than the use of force.

ECOWAS can still move ahead, as final decisions are taken by consensus by member states, but the warning on the eve of Sunday’s deadline raised questions about the intervention’s fate.

Algeria and Chad, non-ECOWAS neighbours with strong militaries in the region, both have said they oppose the use of force or won’t intervene militarily, and neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso – both run by juntas – have said an intervention would be a “declaration of war” against them, too.

Niger’s ousted President Mohamed Bazoum said he is held “hostage” by the mutinous soldiers.

Also Read France backs efforts of West African regional body ECOWAS to derail Niger military coup