Deadline arrives for Niger’s military junta to reinstate country’s ousted president

Nigeria's Senate pushed back against the plan by the regional bloc known as ECOWAS, urging Nigeria's president, the bloc's current chair, to explore options other than the use of force
Niamey: The deadline has arrived Sunday for Niger‘s military junta to reinstate the country’s ousted president, but the West Africa regional bloc that has threatened a military intervention faces prominent appeals to pursue more peaceful means.
Neighbouring Nigeria’s Senate on Saturday pushed back against the plan by the regional bloc known as ECOWAS, urging Nigeria’s president, the bloc’s current chair, to explore options other than the use of force.
ECOWAS can still move ahead, as final decisions are taken by consensus by member states, but the warning on the eve of Sunday’s deadline raised questions about the intervention’s fate.
Algeria and Chad, non-ECOWAS neighbours with strong militaries in the region, both have said they oppose the use of force or won’t intervene militarily, and neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso – both run by juntas – have said an intervention would be a “declaration of war” against them, too.
Niger’s ousted President Mohamed Bazoum said he is held “hostage” by the mutinous soldiers.