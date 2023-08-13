Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 89

By IANS Published Date - 08:50 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

Burned houses and buildings are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire, is seen in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)

Honolulu: Death toll in the devastating hurricane-driven wildfires in the US State of Hawaii’s Maui island rose to 89, a government official said.

According to Hawaii Governor Josh Green, the toll was 80 on Saturday morning. The latest toll of 89 has made the wildfire the deadliest one in more than a century in modern US history, surpassing the Camp Fire that erupted on November 8, 2018, in California and killed at least 85 people.

Green warned that the number will continue to rise as “hard work is going on”. Deadly wildfires have nearly completely destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, a popular tourist spot and once the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii.