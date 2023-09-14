Decks cleared for TSRTC merger; Governor gives consent

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:56 AM, Thu - 14 September 23

Hyderabad: Paving way for the much awaited move of the State government to merge the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation with the government, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has granted her assent to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill-2023.

A statement from the Raj Bhavan said the Governor thoroughly assessed the government’s actions in response to her 10 recommendations, which were made in consideration of employee representations and the overall welfare of the corporation, is satisfied that these recommendations have been diligently addressed.

The Governor also extended her congratulations and best wishes to all TSRTC employees as they embark on their new roles as government employees, the statement said.