Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s Concerns and Government Clarifications: Dissecting the TSRTC Merger Bill Debate

Amid the uncertainty surrounding the bill's implications, explore the Governor's key concerns about equity, legal implications, employee rights, pension provisions, and workforce normalization.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:22 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Here are the key points of the Governor’s objections:

1. Lack of Essential Information

One of the primary concerns highlighted by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan revolves around the absence of crucial information within the TSRTC merger bill. She says the bill fails to provide comprehensive details about equity, loans, grants, and government assistance.

2. Examination of Legal Implications

Another clarification Governor sought was on the possible legal implications of altering the nature of the Corporation under the law. The bill’s potential conflict with the AP Reorganisation Act’s Schedule IX, coupled with its inclusion during the state bifurcation, necessitates a thorough examination to ensure the legality and conformity of the proposed changes.

3. Ambiguity in Employee Rights

The ambiguity surrounding the applicability of the Industrial Disputes Act to TSRTC employees post-absorption is a point of objection. While the bill acknowledges the application of existing rules to these employees, it fails to explicitly specify whether the Industrial Disputes Act’s provisions extend to them or not, creating uncertainty in the legal framework.

4. Pension Provisions Uncertainty

The lack of clarity surrounding the application of pension provisions to TSRTC employees following their absorption into government service is yet another issue. This ambiguity raises concerns about the parity of pension benefits between TSRTC employees and other government employees.

5. Workforce Normalization Absence

Governor Soundararajan has sought clarification on provisions for aligning the workforce structure post-employee absorption with existing government employees, especially for roles such as conductors and controllers, which lack direct counterparts within the government structure.

Government’s Clarification on the TSRTC Merger Bill

In response to these concerns, the government has issued a detailed clarification aimed at addressing the Governor’s apprehensions and providing a more comprehensive understanding of the bill’s intentions.

1. Equity and Employee Absorption: The government clarified that the focus of the proposed bill is to absorb TSRTC employees into government service while maintaining TSRTC’s existing legal entity. The Corporation Board will continue to oversee equity, loans, grants, and government assistance matters under the RTC Act, 1950.

2. Maintaining Form and Entity:The TSRTC will retain its form and entity even after employee absorption, with the Corporation Board serving as its apex body as per the RTC Act, 1950. Bifurcation-related issues are being examined by the Government of India based on input from both State Governments.

3. Industrial Disputes Act:The government confirms that provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act will apply to TSRTC employees post-absorption. No specific provision regarding this matter is necessary in the proposed Bill, as employee absorption into the State Government is intended to serve their best interests.

4. Pension and Employee Welfare:The proposed Bill aims to eliminate ambiguity surrounding pension provisions and employee welfare. Sections 4 and 5 empower the Government to create necessary provisions for employee welfare, and existing TSRTC rules will persist temporarily until the Government decides, adhering to delegated legislation norms.

5. Provisions for Decision-Making:The government asserts that Sections 4 and 5 in the proposed Bill provide ample provisions for decision-making, ensuring that employee salaries and allowances won’t be adversely affected. Existing categories and cadres within TSRTC can continue after absorption through appropriate service rules.

Conclusion

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s concerns regarding the TSRTC merger bill have been clarified by the Government and the clarifications attempt to address these concerns by providing detailed explanations of the bill’s provisions and intentions. As the deliberations continue, the ultimate goal remains to strike a balance between the interests of TSRTC employees, the government, and the welfare of the public at large.