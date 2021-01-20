Declare health emergency in Pulla: Nara Lokesh

“Declare a health emergency in Pulla and provide better healthcare,” demanded Lokesh.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh opposition leader and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday demanded the State government to declare a health emergency in West Godavari district’s Pulla village, where Eluru-like mysterious illness cases emerged in the past couple of days.

“Declare a health emergency in Pulla and provide better healthcare,” demanded Lokesh.

He alleged that the government should not give statements that drinking water was not contaminated, and advised that it was better for the government to provide potable water than allegedly restraining news regarding the issue.

Lokesh claimed that Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy was not showing interest in providing safe drinking water.

“Despite such horrific circumstances in Eluru, the government is exhibiting negligence. Now 28 people fell sick in Pulla village of Bhimadolu mandalam,” alleged Lokesh.

Meanwhile, the TDP leader claimed that 753 farmers have succumbed to CM Reddy’s alleged anti-farmer ways.

“Even when indebted farmers are committing suicides, the YSRCP government is not coming out of its slumber. From paying insurance to providing the minimum support price, Reddy has awfully cheated the farmers,” he claimed.

Lokesh said Katta Lakshminarayana, purportedly a farmer from the Chandralapadu village in Krishna district had committed suicide in a field as he was unable to cope with the burden of debts.

“I cannot stop my tears while seeing farmers, who feed the country are committing suicides,” he said.

According to Lokesh, Lakshminarayana, allegedly a YSRCP fan, had written a letter detailing the struggles of tenant farmers and called on the government to shun its allegedly deceitful announcements and come to the rescue of farmers.

