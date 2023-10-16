Decoding ADHD: Understanding Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Therapy that have proven beneficial are Cognitive-behavioral therapy, Mindfulness-based cognitive therapy, Family therapy and couples counseling etc.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:23 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hyderabad: Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder popularly known as ADHD is one of the most common mental disorders targeting children. ADHD is considered to be a chronic and debilitating disorder and can impact the individual in many aspects of his/her life including academic and professional achievements, interpersonal relationships, and daily functioning. Adults with ADHD may experience poor self-worth, sensitivity towards criticism, and increased self-criticism in life.

What are the types of ADHD: Predominantly inattentive presentation, Predominantly hyperactive/impulsive presentation, Combined presentation. What causes ADHD; Evidence shows genetics contribute to ADHD and several other genes have been linked to the disorder, no specific gene or gene combination has been identified as the cause of the disorder.

What are the risk Factors included: Exposure to toxin environment, Maternal Drug use etc.

Few supplements that are recommended for patients with ADHD are: Vitamin B6, Vitamin D, Zinc, Magnesium, Iron and many more. Natural treatment, such as therapy and lifestyle changes, may be extremely successful in some people; few however, might find that stimulant medication is an effective component of their overall ADHD treatment plan, despite any potential side effects that may result.

Therapy that have proven beneficial are Cognitive-behavioral therapy, Mindfulness-based cognitive therapy, Family therapy and couples counseling etc.

It is always recommended to consult a doctor for better and faster recovery.

By-

Antariksh Lahiri