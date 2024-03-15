Understanding electrolytes: Vital for proper body functioning

Electrolytes are minerals with an electrical charge that are vital for proper hydration and bodily functions.

By Mitu David Published Date - 15 March 2024, 09:53 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Electrolytes are essential minerals. They play a vital role in various physiological processes, ensuring proper body functioning.

During summer, electrolytes are essential for maintaining proper hydration, nerve and muscle function, pH balance, blood pressure regulation, and nutrient transport in the body. Understanding their role and ensuring adequate intake through diet and hydration are crucial for overall health and well-being.

Also Read TSRTC offers 10 per cent discount on Lahari buses

Start your day by adding a pinch of pink Himalayan salt to a glass of water when you wake up in the morning. This simple drink can boost your energy and help you stay hydrated.

Use fine salt that dissolves easily or coarse salt with a built-in grinder. Remember, it’s important to stick to the recommended dosage and consult your doctor if you have any concerns.

Our bodies are mostly water, and electrolytes like sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium help maintain balance within cells, support nerve and muscle function, regulate pH levels, and control blood pressure.

While staying hydrated is crucial, merely drinking lots of water isn’t enough; we also need to replenish electrolytes lost through sweat and other processes.

Who benefits from electrolyte supplements?

There are two main groups: those who don’t drink enough water and rely on coffee or tea, and those who drink plenty of water but lack sufficient minerals.

While our ancestors obtained electrolytes from mineral-rich water, modern diets and depleted soils mean many people may not get enough from food alone. That’s where supplements can help, providing a convenient way to ensure proper electrolyte balance for optimal health and hydration.

It all starts with water. We understand the importance of staying hydrated, as water affects everything from digestion to skin health, detoxification to cognitive function and energy levels. However, many are unaware of the critical role that electrolytes play in this hydration process.

About 60% of an adult’s body is water, with roughly 40% inside cells, providing them with structure and facilitating metabolic processes.

Without adequate water, cells dehydrate and can’t function properly. Start taking your electrolyte intake to fight back the summer.