Decoding the fragments of human blood

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:00 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the previous article that focused on body fluids and circulation. In today’s this article, we will discuss the platelets and blood groups.

Platelets or thrombocytes

• Platelets or thrombocytes are cell fragments produced from megakaryocytes (special cells in the bone marrow).

• Blood normally contains 1,500,00-3,500,00 platelets mm–3.

• Platelets can release a variety of substances most of which are involved in the coagulation or clotting of blood.

• A reduction in their number can lead to clotting disorders which will lead to excessive loss of blood from the body.

Blood Groups

• Blood of human beings differ in certain aspects though it appears to be similar.

• Various types of grouping of blood have been done.

• Two such groupings – the ABO and Rh – are widely used all over the world.

ABO grouping

• ABO grouping is based on the presence or absence of two surface antigens (chemicals that can induce immune response) on the RBCs namely A and B.

• Similarly, the plasma of different individuals contains two natural antibodies (proteins produced in response to antigens).

• The distribution of antigens and antibodies in the four groups of blood, A, B, AB and O are given in Table.

• You probably know that during blood transfusion, any blood cannot be used; the blood of a donor has to be carefully matched with the blood of a recipient before any blood transfusion to avoid severe problems of clumping (destruction of RBC).

• The donor’s compatibility is also shown in the Table.

• ‘O’ blood can be donated to persons with any other blood group and hence ‘O’ group individuals are called universal donors.

• Persons with ‘AB’ group can accept blood from persons with AB as well as the other groups of blood. Therefore, such persons are called universal recipients.

To be continued…