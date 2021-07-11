Dedication is the key for making good music, feels Chinmay

The 18-year-old has just released his first single – Itne Door

Making music out of passion definitely holds a satisfaction that nothing else can give a musician. This feeling is carried similarly by Chinmay Agarwal, an 18-year-old who has just released his first single – ‘Itne Door’.

The song, holding the essence of Indie pop, talks about separation and the pain associated with it. When quizzed why he chose to make a debut song on the subject, Chinmay shares, “Back then when I wrote the song, I had a break-up just then and soon I even lost my grandfather. So it all came to me at once. And then I just wrote about separation, be it of any kind from any person.”

Chinmay who has trained in Hindustani classical for over 9 years now and also done grading from Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM), has around three more songs in his pipeline. He also encourages many other passionate musicians to give it a shot and be out, “because we never know what might click. I know there is heavy competition in the market but work very hard and make unique music that can help you make a mark of your own,” he shares.

“There are n numbers of people making compositions in the Indie Pop genre. All these compositions are made just on 12 notes in that set. In just these 12 notes, there are millions of possibilities. Don’t limit yourself and just explore to see what fits your vibes. When you put in the best, slowly everyone will definitely notice your work,” he adds, suggesting people to come out of the fear associated with the initial releases.

His song ‘Itne Door’ can be heard in https://m.soundcloud.com/ and will be available on all streaming platforms from July 16.

