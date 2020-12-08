DEECET: Web options from Dec 10-14

Seats will be allotted as per DEECET ranks from December 17 to 21, and candidates must pay the fee between December 22 and 24, the School Education Department said on Tuesday.

By | Published: 9:55 pm

Hyderabad: Candidates who qualified in the Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (DEECET) 2020 can exercise web options in the first phase counselling from December 10 to 14.

Seats will be allotted as per DEECET ranks from December 17 to 21, and candidates must pay the fee between December 22 and 24, the School Education Department said on Tuesday.

The final admission letter will be available for download from December 22 to 24, and students must report at the allotted college on or before December 28. The DEECET 2020 is conducted for 2020-21 academic year for admissions into Diploma in Elementary Education and Diploma in Pre-School Education.

