Deepak clinches Junior Tennis Tournament Title

Monday, Dec 5, 2022
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:20 PM, Mon - 5 December 22
Hyderabad G Deepak Reddy of Matrusri Tennis Academy crushed Shourya Sahu of Samson Tennis Foundation 5-0 in the summit clash of the U-12 mixed event at the Gold slam Sports Junior Tennis Tournament held at the Leo Tennis Academy, Lingampally, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Meanwhile in the U-10 mixed event Shlok Vinayak Reddy defeated Anvith Chamarthi 5-1 to emerge champion.

Results (Mixed event): U-10: Shlok Vinayak Reddy bt Anvith Chamarthi 5-1; U-12: G Deepak Reddy bt Shourya Sahu 5-0; U-14: Winner: Jaswanth S, Runner-up: Ch Satya Parthiv.

 

