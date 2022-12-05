Deepak clinches Junior Tennis Tournament Title

G Deepak Reddy of Matrusri Tennis Academy crushed Shourya Sahu of Samson Tennis Foundation 5-0 in the summit clash
Hyderabad G Deepak Reddy of Matrusri Tennis Academy crushed Shourya Sahu of Samson Tennis Foundation 5-0 in the summit clash of the U-12 mixed event at the Gold slam Sports Junior Tennis Tournament held at the Leo Tennis Academy, Lingampally, Hyderabad on Sunday.
Meanwhile in the U-10 mixed event Shlok Vinayak Reddy defeated Anvith Chamarthi 5-1 to emerge champion.
Results (Mixed event): U-10: Shlok Vinayak Reddy bt Anvith Chamarthi 5-1; U-12: G Deepak Reddy bt Shourya Sahu 5-0; U-14: Winner: Jaswanth S, Runner-up: Ch Satya Parthiv.