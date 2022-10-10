Deepika Padukone expands her Live Love Laugh foundation in Tamil Nadu

The foundation aims to help those struggling with their mental health and has programmes that targets specific groups like rural communities, school-going children, and others.

Hyderabad: Actor Deepika Padukone is currently in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur, expanding her mental health foundation Live Love Laugh’s rural community programme ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10.

Deepika started the Live Love Laugh Foundation after she came out with her own struggles with mental health. The foundation aims to help those struggling with their mental health and has programmes that targets specific groups like rural communities, school-going children, and others.

In 2015, Deepika showed a different side of hers to the world. She spoke about her mental illness and revealed that she had battled depression a year before that. She added that she was able to recover with the support of her family and her therapist.

Canvasing awareness around mental illness on every platform, she spoke about the same at Amitabh Bachchan hosted reality game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’. She spoke about how mental illness is still a stigma in our society and the alarming need for awareness.

The ‘Padmaavat’ actor often shares informative content related to mental illness with her fans on her social media handles. She also started the #NotAshamed in solidarity with people who are suffering from depression and other mental illnesses.

Ruchi Rai Sohni