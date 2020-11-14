Deepika, Ranveer wish each other on anniversary

Wishing hubby Ranveer, Deepika shared a couple of photographs with him on her verified Instagram account

By | Published: 4:44 pm

Mumbai: Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh completed two years of marriage on Saturday.

Wishing hubby Ranveer, Deepika shared a couple of photographs with him on her verified Instagram account. In the photographs, the couple can be seen sporting colour-coordinated outfits and embracing each other with a smile.

“Two peas in a pod…Happy 2nd Anniversary @ranveersingh .You complete me…” wrote Deepika.

Ranveer, too, wished his wife with an Instagram post. The actor wrote: “Souls eternally intertwined. Happy second anniversary, meri gudiya @deepikapadukone”

Deepika and Ranveer had tied the knot on November 14, 2018. The couple had a destination wedding at Lake Como, Italy.

On the work front, the couple will share screen space in the much-anticipated film “83”. In the Kabir Khan directorial, Ranveer will be seen in the role of the iconic Kapil Dev, who captained India’s first-ever cricket World Cup victory campaign in 1983, while . The Deepika will play the role of Kapil’s wife Romi.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .