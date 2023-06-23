DEET: Hiring sales engineers, telecallers

DEET is powered by Workruit and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on the DEET application

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sat - 24 June 23

The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on the DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or one can sign up on the website, www.tsdeet.com.

With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it.

Susthiraa Infra Projects LLP

Profile: Business Development Executive (field)

Location: Miyapur

Qualification: Any graduate degree, willing to work in field, young and energetic

Salary: Rs 1,80,000-30,00,000 CTC

Vacancies: 130

Contact: 9866019366

Susthiraa Infra Projects LLP

Profile: Telecaller

Location: Miyapur, Hitec City

Qualification: Any graduate degree, good communication, hold on languages

Salary: Rs 1,40,000-20,00,000 CTC

Vacancies: 110

Contact: 9866019366

Ababil Healthcare Services Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Engineers

Experience: Freshers and experienced

Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering/Instrumentation/any graduate/any Masters

Location: Hyderabad, Guntur, Nizamabad, Vijayawada, Mysuru, Bijapur, Bengaluru, Hassan, Shimoga, Ballari

Vacancies: 6

Contact: 9884501053, hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in

Ababil Healthcare Services Pvt Ltd

Position: Area Sales Manager

Experience: Freshers and experienced

Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering/Instrumentation/any graduate/any Masters

Location: Vijayawada

Vacancies: 1

Contact: 9884501053, hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in

Ababil Healthcare Services Pvt Ltd

Position: Product Manager Diathermy

Experience: Freshers and experienced

Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering/Instrumentation/any graduate/any Masters

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 1

Contact: 9884501053, hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in

Ababil Healthcare Services Pvt Ltd

Position: HR Executive – Recruitment Specialist

Location: Chennai (Madhavaram)

Experience: 2 years of experience in complete recruitment cycle

Qualification: MBA (HR)

Contact: 9884501053, hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in

Fortunearrt LED Lights

Profile: Junior Accountant

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: Minimum 2 years of experience

Women candidates preferred

Job Location: Ranigunj

Salary: Rs 20,000 gross or based on last-drawn salary

Vacancies: 1

Contact: hr@fortunearrt.com, 8897467878

Fortunearrt LED Lights

Profile: Back Office Coordinator

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Qualification: MBA Marketing

Location: Ranigunj

Salary: Variable

Vacancies: 5, women candidates preferred

Contact: hr@fortunearrt.com, 8897467878

Execideas INC

Profile: Python

Qualification: BE/BTech

Skills: ML, AI, Deep Learning, Analytical Skills, Web Frameworks, Core Python

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 0-1 year

Vacancies: 1

Contact: satish@execideas.com

Execideas INC

Profile: Android Intern

Qualification: BE/BTech

Skills: RESTful WebServices, Java, Socket IO, Zoom, Kotlin

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 0-1 year

Vacancies: 1

Contact: satish@execideas.com

Execideas INC

Profile: ReactJS – Intern

Qualification: BE/BTech

Skills: RESTful WebServices, Github, Redux, HTML5, Bootstrap

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 0-1 year

Vacancies: 2

Contact: satish@execideas.com

Execideas INC

Profile: iOS Developer

Qualification: Any Graduate Degree

Skills: Sqlite, RESTful WebServices, Swift, JSON

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 3-5 years

Vacancies: 2

Contact: satish@execideas.com

For queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com