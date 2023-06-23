DEET: Hiring sales engineers, telecallers

DEET is powered by Workruit and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on the DEET application
The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.
DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on the DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or one can sign up on the website, www.tsdeet.com.
Susthiraa Infra Projects LLP
Profile: Business Development Executive (field)
Location: Miyapur
Qualification: Any graduate degree, willing to work in field, young and energetic
Salary: Rs 1,80,000-30,00,000 CTC
Vacancies: 130
Contact: 9866019366
Susthiraa Infra Projects LLP
Profile: Telecaller
Location: Miyapur, Hitec City
Qualification: Any graduate degree, good communication, hold on languages
Salary: Rs 1,40,000-20,00,000 CTC
Vacancies: 110
Contact: 9866019366
Ababil Healthcare Services Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales Engineers
Experience: Freshers and experienced
Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering/Instrumentation/any graduate/any Masters
Location: Hyderabad, Guntur, Nizamabad, Vijayawada, Mysuru, Bijapur, Bengaluru, Hassan, Shimoga, Ballari
Vacancies: 6
Contact: 9884501053, hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in
Ababil Healthcare Services Pvt Ltd
Position: Area Sales Manager
Experience: Freshers and experienced
Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering/Instrumentation/any graduate/any Masters
Location: Vijayawada
Vacancies: 1
Contact: 9884501053, hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in
Ababil Healthcare Services Pvt Ltd
Position: Product Manager Diathermy
Experience: Freshers and experienced
Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering/Instrumentation/any graduate/any Masters
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 1
Contact: 9884501053, hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in
Ababil Healthcare Services Pvt Ltd
Position: HR Executive – Recruitment Specialist
Location: Chennai (Madhavaram)
Experience: 2 years of experience in complete recruitment cycle
Qualification: MBA (HR)
Contact: 9884501053, hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in
Fortunearrt LED Lights
Profile: Junior Accountant
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: Minimum 2 years of experience
Women candidates preferred
Job Location: Ranigunj
Salary: Rs 20,000 gross or based on last-drawn salary
Vacancies: 1
Contact: hr@fortunearrt.com, 8897467878
Fortunearrt LED Lights
Profile: Back Office Coordinator
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Qualification: MBA Marketing
Location: Ranigunj
Salary: Variable
Vacancies: 5, women candidates preferred
Contact: hr@fortunearrt.com, 8897467878
Execideas INC
Profile: Python
Qualification: BE/BTech
Skills: ML, AI, Deep Learning, Analytical Skills, Web Frameworks, Core Python
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0-1 year
Vacancies: 1
Contact: satish@execideas.com
Execideas INC
Profile: Android Intern
Qualification: BE/BTech
Skills: RESTful WebServices, Java, Socket IO, Zoom, Kotlin
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0-1 year
Vacancies: 1
Contact: satish@execideas.com
Execideas INC
Profile: ReactJS – Intern
Qualification: BE/BTech
Skills: RESTful WebServices, Github, Redux, HTML5, Bootstrap
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0-1 year
Vacancies: 2
Contact: satish@execideas.com
Execideas INC
Profile: iOS Developer
Qualification: Any Graduate Degree
Skills: Sqlite, RESTful WebServices, Swift, JSON
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 3-5 years
Vacancies: 2
Contact: satish@execideas.com
