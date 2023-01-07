DEET: Instantly apply for jobs, receive alerts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:50 AM, Sat - 7 January 23

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives, and career advice every day.

Shriram Life Insurance

Position: Senior HR Executive

Experience: 1- 3 years (candidates should be from BPO)

Vacancies: 2

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9381055942/ vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in

Quality-Matrix

Position: Test Engineers/ QAs/ SMEs/ Technical Leads

Qualification: Any Graduate

Skills: API along with Mobile testing, Automation, Functional, Selenium with Appium, Mobile,

Android, IOS Developer

Experience: 4 to 6 years

Salary: As per norms

Location: Hyderabad/ Bengaluru

Contact- 9618341931/ Immediate joiners,onsite

One More Goal Pvt Ltd

Role: Sales Consultant/Female

Location: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Vacancies: 4

Qualification: Any Graduate

Skills: Excellent English Communication

Experience: Freshers to 3 Years in Automobile Sales

CTC Offered: 1.8 LPA for Fresher and Experience candidates based on Previous CTC

Contact: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in

Byju – Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales

Location: Across India

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: Up to 9 LPA after 6 weeks of training period

Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com

NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited

Position: Telecallers

Experience: 1-2 years

Salary:10K/- month

Qualification: 12th and above

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9703151101

Beyond Square

Job profile: Sales Support Executive

Experience: 0-2 years

Qualification: B.Com

Office location: Hyderabad & Secunderabad

Salary: 15K/- take home

Mobile: 919849494940

Accelathon Business Solutions

Position: Field Sales Executives

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Up to 20000 Incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 12

Contact: 8886352406/ contact@absol.tech

LIC India

Job Role: Financial planner

Qualification: Minimum SSC

Location: Peddapalli

Age: 23-24 years

Skills: Basic computer knowledge

Contact: 8639244807

Oryoki Health Card

Position: Sales Manager / Head

Experience: 3-10 years

Salary: Up to 10 LPA

Qualification: Any Degree

Location: Hyderabad, Bengaluru

Vacancies: 5

Requirements: Should have two-wheeler, driving license and good

communication skills

Contact: 9346452934

SunPharma Pvt Ltd

Position: Executives

Vacancies:13

Salary:18,000/month

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 0-2 Years

Qualification: IT & Diploma

Contact: 8639174581

Beyond Square

Job profile: Sales Executive/ Service Executives (Tally knowledge)/ Telecallers

Experience: 0-2 years

Qualification: Any Graduate

Age:18-35 years

Languages: English, Hindi, Telugu

Office location: Hyderabad & Secunderabad

Salary: 12,000-25,000

Contact: 919849494940/ sreeb@beyondsquare.com

Yannick Tech Systems Pvt LTD

Position: Delivery Boys

Experience: Not Required

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: 13000/Month PF & ESI

Contact: 9133131989

paradigmIT

Position: Corporate Sales Executive

Experience: 1 years of any B2B Sales, Enterprise sales, Field sales required

Qualification: Any Degree

Salary: 27,050/Month

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 8886660788

SantaIndia

Position: Sr. Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: 12th Or Any Graduate

Salary: 20k/- 23k in hand

Note: Freshers & those willing to work in the field with good personality can also apply

Contact: 9811025640

Chaipoint

Position: Store Team Member

Qualification: SSC and above

Salary: 11,880 take home ESIC/PF yearly Bonus

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 92907 90295 / vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers

Education: Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience

Salary: As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive.

Location: Hyderabad

Gender: Male/Female

Skills: Good Communication

Contact: hr@sukhii.group

