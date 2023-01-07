Friday, Jan 6, 2023
Home | Columns | Deet Instantly Apply For Jobs Receive Alerts

DEET: Instantly apply for jobs, receive alerts

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 12:50 AM, Sat - 7 January 23
DEET: Instantly apply for jobs, receive alerts

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives, and career advice every day.

Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Job-seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume ‘Workruit Resume Builder’ is the key and you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume

Shriram Life Insurance

Position: Senior HR Executive
Experience: 1- 3 years (candidates should be from BPO)
Vacancies: 2
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9381055942/ vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in

Quality-Matrix

Position: Test Engineers/ QAs/ SMEs/ Technical Leads
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills: API along with Mobile testing, Automation, Functional, Selenium with Appium, Mobile,
Android, IOS Developer
Experience: 4 to 6 years
Salary: As per norms
Location: Hyderabad/ Bengaluru
Contact- 9618341931/ Immediate joiners,onsite

One More Goal Pvt Ltd

Role: Sales Consultant/Female
Location: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
Vacancies: 4
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills: Excellent English Communication
Experience: Freshers to 3 Years in Automobile Sales
CTC Offered: 1.8 LPA for Fresher and Experience candidates based on Previous CTC
Contact: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in

Byju – Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales
Location: Across India
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: Up to 9 LPA after 6 weeks of training period
Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com

NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited

Position: Telecallers
Experience: 1-2 years
Salary:10K/- month
Qualification: 12th and above
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9703151101

Beyond Square

Job profile: Sales Support Executive
Experience: 0-2 years
Qualification: B.Com
Office location: Hyderabad & Secunderabad
Salary: 15K/- take home
Mobile: 919849494940

Accelathon Business Solutions

Position: Field Sales Executives
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Up to 20000 Incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 12
Contact: 8886352406/ contact@absol.tech

LIC India

Job Role: Financial planner
Qualification: Minimum SSC
Location: Peddapalli
Age: 23-24 years
Skills: Basic computer knowledge
Contact: 8639244807

Oryoki Health Card

Position: Sales Manager / Head
Experience: 3-10 years
Salary: Up to 10 LPA
Qualification: Any Degree
Location: Hyderabad, Bengaluru
Vacancies: 5
Requirements: Should have two-wheeler, driving license and good
communication skills
Contact: 9346452934

SunPharma Pvt Ltd

Position: Executives
Vacancies:13
Salary:18,000/month
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0-2 Years
Qualification: IT & Diploma
Contact: 8639174581

Beyond Square

Job profile: Sales Executive/ Service Executives (Tally knowledge)/ Telecallers
Experience: 0-2 years
Qualification: Any Graduate
Age:18-35 years
Languages: English, Hindi, Telugu
Office location: Hyderabad & Secunderabad
Salary: 12,000-25,000
Contact: 919849494940/ sreeb@beyondsquare.com

Yannick Tech Systems Pvt LTD

Position: Delivery Boys
Experience: Not Required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: 13000/Month PF & ESI
Contact: 9133131989

paradigmIT

Position: Corporate Sales Executive
Experience: 1 years of any B2B Sales, Enterprise sales, Field sales required
Qualification: Any Degree
Salary: 27,050/Month
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 8886660788

SantaIndia

Position: Sr. Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: 12th Or Any Graduate
Salary: 20k/- 23k in hand
Note: Freshers & those willing to work in the field with good personality can also apply
Contact: 9811025640

Chaipoint

Position: Store Team Member
Qualification: SSC and above
Salary: 11,880 take home ESIC/PF yearly Bonus
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 92907 90295 / vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers
Education: Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience
Salary: As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive.
Location: Hyderabad
Gender: Male/Female
Skills: Good Communication
Contact: hr@sukhii.group

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com

Related News

Latest News