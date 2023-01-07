DEET: Instantly apply for jobs, receive alerts

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs
Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives, and career advice every day.
Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Job-seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.
If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume ‘Workruit Resume Builder’ is the key and you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume
Shriram Life Insurance
Position: Senior HR Executive
Experience: 1- 3 years (candidates should be from BPO)
Vacancies: 2
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9381055942/ vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in
Quality-Matrix
Position: Test Engineers/ QAs/ SMEs/ Technical Leads
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills: API along with Mobile testing, Automation, Functional, Selenium with Appium, Mobile,
Android, IOS Developer
Experience: 4 to 6 years
Salary: As per norms
Location: Hyderabad/ Bengaluru
Contact- 9618341931/ Immediate joiners,onsite
One More Goal Pvt Ltd
Role: Sales Consultant/Female
Location: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
Vacancies: 4
Qualification: Any Graduate
Skills: Excellent English Communication
Experience: Freshers to 3 Years in Automobile Sales
CTC Offered: 1.8 LPA for Fresher and Experience candidates based on Previous CTC
Contact: 9652867807, hr@onemoregoal.in
Byju – Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales
Location: Across India
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: Up to 9 LPA after 6 weeks of training period
Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com
NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited
Position: Telecallers
Experience: 1-2 years
Salary:10K/- month
Qualification: 12th and above
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9703151101
Beyond Square
Job profile: Sales Support Executive
Experience: 0-2 years
Qualification: B.Com
Office location: Hyderabad & Secunderabad
Salary: 15K/- take home
Mobile: 919849494940
Accelathon Business Solutions
Position: Field Sales Executives
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Up to 20000 Incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 12
Contact: 8886352406/ contact@absol.tech
LIC India
Job Role: Financial planner
Qualification: Minimum SSC
Location: Peddapalli
Age: 23-24 years
Skills: Basic computer knowledge
Contact: 8639244807
Oryoki Health Card
Position: Sales Manager / Head
Experience: 3-10 years
Salary: Up to 10 LPA
Qualification: Any Degree
Location: Hyderabad, Bengaluru
Vacancies: 5
Requirements: Should have two-wheeler, driving license and good
communication skills
Contact: 9346452934
SunPharma Pvt Ltd
Position: Executives
Vacancies:13
Salary:18,000/month
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0-2 Years
Qualification: IT & Diploma
Contact: 8639174581
Beyond Square
Job profile: Sales Executive/ Service Executives (Tally knowledge)/ Telecallers
Experience: 0-2 years
Qualification: Any Graduate
Age:18-35 years
Languages: English, Hindi, Telugu
Office location: Hyderabad & Secunderabad
Salary: 12,000-25,000
Contact: 919849494940/ sreeb@beyondsquare.com
Yannick Tech Systems Pvt LTD
Position: Delivery Boys
Experience: Not Required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: 13000/Month PF & ESI
Contact: 9133131989
paradigmIT
Position: Corporate Sales Executive
Experience: 1 years of any B2B Sales, Enterprise sales, Field sales required
Qualification: Any Degree
Salary: 27,050/Month
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 8886660788
SantaIndia
Position: Sr. Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: 12th Or Any Graduate
Salary: 20k/- 23k in hand
Note: Freshers & those willing to work in the field with good personality can also apply
Contact: 9811025640
Chaipoint
Position: Store Team Member
Qualification: SSC and above
Salary: 11,880 take home ESIC/PF yearly Bonus
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 92907 90295 / vikas.singh@chaipoint.com
Sukhii Group
Position: Telecallers
Education: Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience
Salary: As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive.
Location: Hyderabad
Gender: Male/Female
Skills: Good Communication
Contact: hr@sukhii.group
For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com