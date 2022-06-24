| Deet Jump Start Your Career With These Jobs

DEET: Jump-start your career with these jobs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:55 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

Chai Point

Position: Store Team Member

Qualification: Any Degree

Salary: Rs 11,880/month

Locations: HITEC City, Kondapur, Abids, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Shamshabad, AS Rao Nagar

Vacancies: 40

Contact: 92907 90295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

Ark Finserv

Position: Customer Relationship Executive

Experience: 0-2 years, BPO calling experience (outbound calling)

Location: Ameerpet, Begumpet, Bagh, Ameerpet, Tarnaka, Habsiguda (Hyderabad)

Salary: Rs 1.2-1.6 LPA with attractive incentives

Contact: srinivasobineni.hr@gmail.com

Ark Finserv

Position: Field Recovery Executive

Experience: 0-2 years, BPO calling experience (outbound calling)

Location: Ameerpet, Begumpet, Bagh, Ameerpet, Tarnaka, Habsiguda (Hyderabad)

Salary: Rs 1.2-1.6 LPA with attractive incentives

Contact: srinivasobineni.hr@gmail.com

Ananda Nilayam Developers

Position: Marketing Managers

Qualification: Inter, Degree and above

Salary: Rs 14,000 and incentives

Location: Miyapur

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 9573824342

Ananda Nilayam Developers

Position: Sales Representatives

Qualification: SSC, Inter and above

Salary: Rs 12,000 and incentives

Location: Miyapur

Vacancies: 30

Contact: 9573824342

Hicare Services Pvt Ltd (Pest Control Services)

Position: Pest Control Technicians

Locations: Sri Nagar Colony, Vikrampuri (Secunderabad), Kukatpally

Qualification: SSC/Inter

Experience: 2-5 years in B2B & SME Sales

Bike & Licence mandatory

Salary: 11th ESI & PF, incentives referral amount, petrol conveyance

Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream

Contact: 7386908352

Hicare Services Pvt Ltd (Pest Control Services)

Position: Key Account Managers

Experience: 2-5 years in B2B & SME sales

Qualification: Any graduate

Salary: Up to Rs 6 lakh/annum

Vacancies: 3

Contact: 7386908352

Toshniwal Granites Private Limited

Position: Front Office Executive

Salary: Based on company norms

Qualification: Any degree

Experience: 0-4 years

Good communication skills required

Male/Female

Location: Shamshabad (Hyderabad)

Contact: 9014200850

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Telesales

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: Rs 10,000-12,000

Qualification: Any degree or graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise, Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584, hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Data Entry Executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: Rs 10,000-12,000

Qualification: Any degree or graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise, Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584, hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

iMark Developers

Position: Graphic Designer

Experience: 2 years (min 6 months-1 year, preferably in real estate)

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any field

Skills: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, knowledge in Photoshop, CorelDraw, Premier, After Effects, Illustrator, graphic designing and video editing.

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: krupa@imark.in

iMark Developers

Position: Content Writer

Experience: 2 Years (min 6 months-1 year, preferably in real estate, writing content for sales scripts, landing pages, Facebook and Google ads, emails)

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Any degree

Skills required: Excellent English communication, knowledge of online content strategy and creation

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 2

Contact: krupa@imark.in

iMark Developers

Position: Front Office Executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Any degree

Skills required: Good communication, professional etiquette

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 2

Contact: krupa@imark.in

LIC India

Position: Financial planner

Qualification: Min SSC

Location: Peddapalli

Age: 23-24 years

Skills: Minimum computer knowledge

Contact: 8639244807

Yannick Tech Systems Pvt LTD

Position: Delivery Boys

Experience: Not Required

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 13,000/month, PF and ESI

Qualification: Not Required

Contact: 9133131989

SantaIndia

Position: Telecallers or Retention Executive

Salary: Rs13,000-15,000 (in-hand), PF ESIC incentives

Qualification: Class 12 or above

Freshers can apply

Gender: Male/Female

Contact: 9811025640

paradigmIT

Position: Corporate Sales Executive

Experience: 1 year in any B2B Sales, enterprise sales, field sales required

Qualification: Any Degree

Salary: Rs 27,050/month

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 8886660788

SantaIndia

Position: Field Support Engineer

Hiring for reputed Broadband Company

Freshers/Experienced male candidates required from Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad only

Education: B.Tech (Electronics & Communication)

Salary: Rs 16,000, PF ESI

CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage

Contact: 9811025640

SantaIndia

Position: Sr. Sales Executive

Hiring for reputed telecom company (Vodafone Idea Limited Process)

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Class 12 or any graduate

Salary: Rs 20,000-23,000 in-hand

Note: Freshers willing to work in field with good personality can also apply

Contact: 9811025640

PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Management Trainee Role

Qualification: MBA – Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021 & 2022 passouts)

Salary: Up to Rs 4 lakh benefits

Language: English, Hindi and Telugu (preferred)

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com

Rysun Jewels & Kris International

Designation: Sales and Marketing profiles

Qualification: Any graduates or degree

Hindi & English – Fluency must

Bike & License – Must

Salary: Rs 18,000- 27,000

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 8

Contact: 7337399700

Max-Retail Ltd

Position: Customer Relationship Executive

Experience: 1-4 years

Qualification: Any graduate

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 15

Contact: polamarasetty.avinash@landmarkgroup.in

Lifestyle International

Position: Customer Relationship Executive

Experience: 1-4 years

Qualification: Any graduate

Salary: As per company norms\

Location: AP & Telangana

Vacancies: 15

Contact: 9032227630

KS Bakers

Position: Customer Service Associate

Qualification: Class 10 pass

Salary: Rs 1L-2L/ annum

JD: Candidates have to sell and deal with customers in KS Bakers outlets

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7997055511

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)

Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Rs 15,000-25,000 with incentives

Location: Nagole, Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9959675568 (only WhatsApp), mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)

Position: Field Sales Executives

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Up to Rs 20,000 incentives

Location: Kompally, Suchitra, AS Rao Nagar, Secunderabad, Begumpet, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, SR Nagar, Kukatpally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Manikonda, Shaikpet, Kokapet, Nanakramguda, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Madhapur, Miyapur

Vacancies: 12

Contact: 8886352406 (only WhatsApp), mail your resume to contact@absol.tech

Accura Networks Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

Title: Service Technician

Qualification: Not required

Salary: Rs 11,000 above incentives

Experience: Not required

Skills required: No

Location: West Marredpally, Kukatpally, Sainikpuri, Malakpet, Punjagutta, Kondapur

Vacancy: 1

Contact: 9246521029

Shriram Life Insurance

Position: Senior HR Executive

Experience: 1-3 years (candidates should be from BPO)

Job Description: Support organisation in recruitment, onboarding, induction, etc. Managing attendance, statutory compliance and mediclaims. Preparing and updating MIS reports related to HR activities. Responsible for employee employment and employee-relation activities.

Vacancies: 2

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9381055942

Share your CV to vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in

————————————————————

