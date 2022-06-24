DEET: Jump-start your career with these jobs

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, through which you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice every day.
Workruit and DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or one can sign up on the website: www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.
Now that you are ready to apply for a job, do you have your resume ready? If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume ‘Workruit Resume Builder’ is the key. With Workruit Resume Builder you can create your resume in less than five minutes. All you have to do is 1. Register 2. Choose a resume template 3. Add your details to the resume 4. Download and share your resume. It is that easy. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume
Chai Point
Position: Store Team Member
Qualification: Any Degree
Salary: Rs 11,880/month
Locations: HITEC City, Kondapur, Abids, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Shamshabad, AS Rao Nagar
Vacancies: 40
Contact: 92907 90295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com
Ark Finserv
Position: Customer Relationship Executive
Experience: 0-2 years, BPO calling experience (outbound calling)
Location: Ameerpet, Begumpet, Bagh, Ameerpet, Tarnaka, Habsiguda (Hyderabad)
Salary: Rs 1.2-1.6 LPA with attractive incentives
Contact: srinivasobineni.hr@gmail.com
Ark Finserv
Position: Field Recovery Executive
Experience: 0-2 years, BPO calling experience (outbound calling)
Location: Ameerpet, Begumpet, Bagh, Ameerpet, Tarnaka, Habsiguda (Hyderabad)
Salary: Rs 1.2-1.6 LPA with attractive incentives
Contact: srinivasobineni.hr@gmail.com
Ananda Nilayam Developers
Position: Marketing Managers
Qualification: Inter, Degree and above
Salary: Rs 14,000 and incentives
Location: Miyapur
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 9573824342
Ananda Nilayam Developers
Position: Sales Representatives
Qualification: SSC, Inter and above
Salary: Rs 12,000 and incentives
Location: Miyapur
Vacancies: 30
Contact: 9573824342
Hicare Services Pvt Ltd (Pest Control Services)
Position: Pest Control Technicians
Locations: Sri Nagar Colony, Vikrampuri (Secunderabad), Kukatpally
Qualification: SSC/Inter
Experience: 2-5 years in B2B & SME Sales
Bike & Licence mandatory
Salary: 11th ESI & PF, incentives referral amount, petrol conveyance
Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream
Contact: 7386908352
Hicare Services Pvt Ltd (Pest Control Services)
Position: Key Account Managers
Experience: 2-5 years in B2B & SME sales
Qualification: Any graduate
Salary: Up to Rs 6 lakh/annum
Vacancies: 3
Contact: 7386908352
Toshniwal Granites Private Limited
Position: Front Office Executive
Salary: Based on company norms
Qualification: Any degree
Experience: 0-4 years
Good communication skills required
Male/Female
Location: Shamshabad (Hyderabad)
Contact: 9014200850
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Telesales
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: Rs 10,000-12,000
Qualification: Any degree or graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Paradise, Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584, hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Data Entry Executive
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: Rs 10,000-12,000
Qualification: Any degree or graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Paradise, Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584, hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
iMark Developers
Position: Graphic Designer
Experience: 2 years (min 6 months-1 year, preferably in real estate)
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any field
Skills: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, knowledge in Photoshop, CorelDraw, Premier, After Effects, Illustrator, graphic designing and video editing.
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: krupa@imark.in
iMark Developers
Position: Content Writer
Experience: 2 Years (min 6 months-1 year, preferably in real estate, writing content for sales scripts, landing pages, Facebook and Google ads, emails)
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Any degree
Skills required: Excellent English communication, knowledge of online content strategy and creation
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 2
Contact: krupa@imark.in
iMark Developers
Position: Front Office Executive
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Any degree
Skills required: Good communication, professional etiquette
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 2
Contact: krupa@imark.in
LIC India
Position: Financial planner
Qualification: Min SSC
Location: Peddapalli
Age: 23-24 years
Skills: Minimum computer knowledge
Contact: 8639244807
Yannick Tech Systems Pvt LTD
Position: Delivery Boys
Experience: Not Required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 13,000/month, PF and ESI
Qualification: Not Required
Contact: 9133131989
SantaIndia
Position: Telecallers or Retention Executive
Salary: Rs13,000-15,000 (in-hand), PF ESIC incentives
Qualification: Class 12 or above
Freshers can apply
Gender: Male/Female
Contact: 9811025640
paradigmIT
Position: Corporate Sales Executive
Experience: 1 year in any B2B Sales, enterprise sales, field sales required
Qualification: Any Degree
Salary: Rs 27,050/month
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 8886660788
SantaIndia
Position: Field Support Engineer
Hiring for reputed Broadband Company
Freshers/Experienced male candidates required from Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad only
Education: B.Tech (Electronics & Communication)
Salary: Rs 16,000, PF ESI
CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage
Contact: 9811025640
SantaIndia
Position: Sr. Sales Executive
Hiring for reputed telecom company (Vodafone Idea Limited Process)
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Class 12 or any graduate
Salary: Rs 20,000-23,000 in-hand
Note: Freshers willing to work in field with good personality can also apply
Contact: 9811025640
PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Management Trainee Role
Qualification: MBA – Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021 & 2022 passouts)
Salary: Up to Rs 4 lakh benefits
Language: English, Hindi and Telugu (preferred)
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com
Rysun Jewels & Kris International
Designation: Sales and Marketing profiles
Qualification: Any graduates or degree
Hindi & English – Fluency must
Bike & License – Must
Salary: Rs 18,000- 27,000
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 8
Contact: 7337399700
Max-Retail Ltd
Position: Customer Relationship Executive
Experience: 1-4 years
Qualification: Any graduate
Salary: As per company norms
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 15
Contact: polamarasetty.avinash@landmarkgroup.in
Lifestyle International
Position: Customer Relationship Executive
Experience: 1-4 years
Qualification: Any graduate
Salary: As per company norms\
Location: AP & Telangana
Vacancies: 15
Contact: 9032227630
KS Bakers
Position: Customer Service Associate
Qualification: Class 10 pass
Salary: Rs 1L-2L/ annum
JD: Candidates have to sell and deal with customers in KS Bakers outlets
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7997055511
Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)
Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Rs 15,000-25,000 with incentives
Location: Nagole, Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9959675568 (only WhatsApp), mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech
Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)
Position: Field Sales Executives
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Up to Rs 20,000 incentives
Location: Kompally, Suchitra, AS Rao Nagar, Secunderabad, Begumpet, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, SR Nagar, Kukatpally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Manikonda, Shaikpet, Kokapet, Nanakramguda, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Madhapur, Miyapur
Vacancies: 12
Contact: 8886352406 (only WhatsApp), mail your resume to contact@absol.tech
Accura Networks Marketing Pvt. Ltd.
Title: Service Technician
Qualification: Not required
Salary: Rs 11,000 above incentives
Experience: Not required
Skills required: No
Location: West Marredpally, Kukatpally, Sainikpuri, Malakpet, Punjagutta, Kondapur
Vacancy: 1
Contact: 9246521029
Shriram Life Insurance
Position: Senior HR Executive
Experience: 1-3 years (candidates should be from BPO)
Job Description: Support organisation in recruitment, onboarding, induction, etc. Managing attendance, statutory compliance and mediclaims. Preparing and updating MIS reports related to HR activities. Responsible for employee employment and employee-relation activities.
Vacancies: 2
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9381055942
Share your CV to vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in
————————————————————
For any queries (or) details, contact us at:
Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com