‘Delhi Chalo March’ by Farmers vs Delhi Police | Section 144 in Delhi against Farmers’ Protest

Security measures have been heightened by the Delhi police and paramilitary forces in border areas, with the imposition of Section 144 in anticipation of the 'Delhi Chalo March' by farmers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 07:05 PM

Hyderabad: Delhi police and paramilitary forces intensify security measures at border areas, imposing Section 144 ahead of the ‘Delhi Chalo March’ by farmers and deploying over 5,000 personnel to prevent untoward incidents and ensure public safety.

