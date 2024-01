| Delhi Cm Arvind Kejriwal Opens To Media On Skipping Ed Summons Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Opens To Media On Skipping ED Summons | Delhi Liquor Policy Case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:43 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Arvind Kejriwal alleges ED summons to hinder election campaign, challenges corruption accusations. Skipped three summons, deems them illegal. Accuses BJP of tarnishing reputation, disrupting elections. Criticizes democracy-threatening practices, calls for a halt.