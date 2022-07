Delhi-Dubai SpiceJet aircraft diverted to Karachi

By IANS Published: Updated On - 01:43 PM, Tue - 5 July 22

New Delhi: A Dubai-bound SpiceJet aircraft from Delhi was diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi due to technical malfunctioning, a senior airline official told IANS.

In the last two weeks, two SpiceJet flights faced different technical problems.

Further details are awaited.