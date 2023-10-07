Delhi HC directs DG Prison to file affidavit in plea for not convening SRB meetings

The bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh noted that Satyakam, Additional Standing Counsel (ASC) appeared for DG Prison, that every endeavour is being made for holding the meeting and shall continue to be so done.

By ANI Published Date - 09:45 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Director General Prison office to file an affidavit with regard to efforts being made to hold the Sentence Review Board (SRB) meetings.

The Court direction came on Thursday on a petition seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the respondent (DG, Prison) for allegedly violation of mandate and directions of the order passed by Delhi High Court on October 21, 2019, regarding holding of SRB periodically.

The plea has been moved by PIL and is seen by lawyer and Activist Amit Sahni.

Taking the statement of ASC on record, it is directed that the responsible Officer of the respondent shall file an affidavit in this regard before the next date of hearing, which is listed for December 12 for compliance, said Justice Jasmeet Singh.

The Sentence Review Board consider the premature release of Life Convicts after the completion of their 14 years of incarceration in the Prison. Such recommendations are placed before the Appropriate Government for accepting the same.

The plea mentioned that the National Human Rights Commission had taken up the issue to ensure fairness and impartiality in the working and functioning of the Sentence Review Board (SRB) in the year 2003 and passed guidelines to all State Governments and Union Territories (UTs).

The Government of Delhi had issued a notification on July 16, 2004, whereby the recommendations of NHRC were adopted in its totality.

The petitioner Amit Sahni stated that in an RTI on September 4, the petitioner sought information regarding the number of SRB meetings convened. In response to the said RTI, a reply on August 25 was received by the petitioner wherein it was informed that the SRB Meetings for the last five years were convened by the respondent (Member Secretary).

RTI stated that in 2019 only 1, in 2020 only 4, in 2021 only 3, in 2022 only 2 and in 2023 only one meeting has been convened by the respondent (Member Secretary).