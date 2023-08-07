Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, Delhi Govt on PIL seeking removal of religious construction illegally raised on public places

By ANI Published Date - 11:35 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to Centre, Delhi Government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Police on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to remove the religious structures raised/constructed illegally at public places, public pathways, parks, playgrounds, or highways.

The bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Saurab Benrajee on Monday sought response of all the respondents in the matter and listed the matter for November 10, 2023.

Plea stated that the members of the Public are suffering immensely due to illegal and unauthorised construction of Mosques and Mazars at public places, public parks and at places of public utility and such illegal activities are rapidly increasing with intention to capture more and more land illegally and unauthorisedly in the name of pseudo religion due to which the national integrity and National Interest is being jeopardised.

Plea stated that the situation is so alarming that such activities might give rise to communal disharmony and is affecting public as well as law and order, but the respondents are negligent in performing their constitutional responsibilities and duties as no action is being taken against such illegal construction for political reasons thereby giving a jolt to the secular fabric of the Constitution.

Petitioner alleged that few persons are trying to convert those lands cumulatively comprising of a big chunk of land to show the same as Waqf property thereby violating the statutory provisions as well as the direction issued by the apex court and they are intending to capture more and more land in the name of so called Waqf even encroaching public land due to which public at large is suffering and is likely to suffer more in future.

