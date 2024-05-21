Special teams to tackle spurious cotton seed sale: Nirmal SP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 May 2024, 06:06 PM

Superintendent of Police Dr Janaki Sharmila

Nirmal: Superintendent of Police Dr Janaki Sharmila said that special teams were formed to prevent trading of spurious cotton seeds.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, Sharmila said that steps were being taken to curb the menace. A vigil was kept on the trading and the PD act would be invoked against offenders. Samples of suspected spurious seeds would be sent to labs, she said.

Stating that some persons were trying to make a fast buck by selling spurious cotton seeds and cheating gullible farmers, the SP said information of such traders would be gathered and stringent action would be initiated against them. A watch was kept on traders already identified by the department. Surprise inspections would be carried out in fertilizer shops and cases would be registered against those who sell fertilizers and seeds without licenses.

Awareness was being created among farmers over quality seeds and fertilizers under the limits of each police station, she said, adding that check posts were set up on the district borders to check smuggling of the seeds from neighbouring States. The intelligence system was also strengthened to identify areas and routes that register illegal transportation of seeds.