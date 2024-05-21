Tribal women from Bhadrachalam make profits from soap making

By James Edwin Updated On - 21 May 2024, 06:18 PM

Dammakka Joint Liability Group members making soaps at the manufacturing unit at Bhadrachalam.

Kothagudem: A few tribal women at Bhadrachalam in the district treading the path of self-reliance and supporting their families by setting up a small scale industry setting an example for others.

Fifteen women formed the Dammakka Joint Liability Group in Bhadrachalam. With an intention to do something big, they underwent training for three months in making soaps and shampoos at Vritika Herbtics Foundation in Hyderabad.

The group secretary Vijayalaksmi informed that after the training was over in 2019 the group members approached the then ITDA PO Gautham Potru seeking support to set up a small scale industry. He sanctioned a unit cost of Rs 25 lakh of which 60 percent was subsidy, 30 percent bank loan and 10 percent was contribution from the group members. Then they established an industry in the GCC office and are manufacturing six varieties of glycerin based soaps like Aloe vera, Papaya, Orange, Honey, Turmeric, Neem Tulsi, and Aloe vera shampoo. The products are being supplied to ashram schools and hostels and DR depots in Bhadrachalam and other parts in Telangana, Vijayalakshmi told Telangana Today.

Annually the group is making one lakh shampoos and 20,000 soaps per year and earning Rs.5 lakh excluding the expenditure. Observing the group members’ enthusiasm the ITDA’s current PO Prateek Jain allotted a space in front of ITDA office and Bhadradri Temple. Dammakka JLG president Bay Rani noted that women could achieve anything if they are given proper opportunities and we are not only supporting our families but also providing employment to a few people with the soap making unit.The group honorary president Raja Sulochana expressed happiness over the groups’ success in marketing their products and making profits. She thanked the ITDA officials for their support to the group.