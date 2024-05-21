| Cyberabad Police Arrest Ex Amazon Employee For Misappropriating Funds To Tune Of Rs 3 2 Cr

Cyberabad police arrest ex-Amazon employee for misappropriating funds to tune of Rs. 3.2 cr

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 May 2024, 05:19 PM

Hyderabad: A former employee of Amazon Company has been arrested by the Cyberabad Police for allegedly misappropriating funds to the tune of Rs. 3.22 crores.

The arrested person, Venkateshwarlu, who previously worked as a senior financial analyst with Amazon Development Centre (India), had transferred an amount of Rs. 3,22,04,456 to different accounts.

“Venkateshwarlu was entrusted the task of processing the outstanding payments of former employees. He had transferred the amount of Rs. 3.22 crore belonging to 184 former employees to 50 bank accounts,” said the Cyberabad police.

The management of the company through their complaint told the police that Venkateshwarlu was supported by a team who helped him in getting the bank accounts of third parties.

The police are verifying through whom the suspect managed to get the bank accounts and how much amount was transferred and commission paid to the account holders.

The police had invoked Sections 403, 408,420,467, 471, 477(A), 201 r/w 120 (B) of IPC.