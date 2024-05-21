Man’s skeletal remains found near Patancheru

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 May 2024, 06:28 PM

Sangareddy: The skeletal remains of a man was found on the outskirts of Rameshwara Banda village in Patancheru police limits on Tuesday.

The man, who was yet to be identified, was aged about 45 years, police said, adding that he could have died a fortnight ago. The police also suspect that stray dogs and other animals ate the body. They have found no evidence of identity at the site. A case has been registered and the body was shifted to the Patancheru Area Hospital for autopsy.