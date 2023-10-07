Delhi police bust international cyber fraud syndicate, 1 held

The arrested accused has been identified as Ebo Quansah Elijah, a resident of Ghana, officials said

By ANI Published Date - 11:43 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

New Delhi: Delhi police on Saturday claimed to have busted an international cyber fraud syndicate and unveiled a web of deception and financial scams, along with the arrest of a Ghana national.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ebo Quansah Elijah, a resident of Ghana, officials said.

According to an official statement, the operation began following a complaint received at the Cyber Police Station, reporting a cyber fraud incident involving a total loss of Rs 101,100.

An FIR under Section 420 IPC was registered on the basis of the complaint received, added the official statement.

During the investigation, crucial evidence including WhatsApp conversations, credit card details and relevant documents were obtained and it was revealed that the defrauded amount was credited to an account at UCO Bank, Kohima branch, registered in the name of Naomi, residing in Lower Chandmari Kohima Sadar, Nagaland, Delhi police said in its statement.

Part of the amount was withdrawn from an ATM, while the rest was transferred to two accounts– one at UCO Bank, Kohima Branch, in the name of Shillumongla Lemtur and another at Central Bank of India, Dimapur branch, in the name of Heikhu, the police said.

The transferred amount was withdrawn from ATMs within the same locality, Khanpur, Delhi, from ATM machines of three banks located in Village Khanpur, the police said.

According to the statement, it was found that all the involved bank accounts were interconnected and their branches traced back to Nagaland.

Detailed analysis of Call Detail Records (CDRs) linked to the mobile numbers associated with these banks revealed that the numbers were in use within Khanpur, Delhi.

Subsequently, a raid was conducted in Khanpur, resulting in the detention and subsequent arrest of Ebo Quansah Elijah, a resident of Ghana, who was found in possession of various electronic devices and SIM cards.

Recognizing the gravity of the offence, a team was formed and the team meticulously investigated the case, focusing on Khanpur, South District, Delhi, where accounts were being handled, and money was being withdrawn from different ATMs.

The investigation revealed the modus operandi of the mastermind, who enticed Indian victims with digital products through WhatsApp conversations and provided them with account numbers for money transfers, the statement added.

Also Read Delhi Police busts counterfeit currency syndicate, arrests 4